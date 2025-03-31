8 Arrested for Truck Theft in Guwahati, Stolen Vehicle Recovered from Scrapyard

Guwahati police have busted a truck theft racket and arrested eight individuals involved in stealing a parked truck in broad daylight using a crane.

The arrested accused have been identified as Nur Hussain, Rashidul Alam, Maidul Islam, Ainul Haque, Najrul Islam, Pankaj Yadav, Sanjeev Kumar, and Ranbir Arora.

According to police sources, the gang stole the truck from the city and later sold it at a scrapyard in 13 Mile after dismantling it. Based on intelligence inputs, the police raided the scrapyard and recovered the truck’s parts, identifying the vehicle through its engine number. The scrapyard owner has also been taken into custody for his alleged involvement in the crime.

The entire theft was captured on CCTV, providing crucial evidence in the investigation. Police are continuing further inquiries to uncover more details related to the racket.

