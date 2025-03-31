Chain-Snatching Gang Busted: Three Arrested in Guwahati

Guwahati police cracked down on a notorious chain snatching racket, arresting three individuals involved in multiple snatching incidents across the city.

The case was initiated following an FIR lodged by Gita Shree Ray, a resident of South Basistha Nagar, on March 4, 2025. She reported that around 12:45 PM, while returning from St. Joseph’s High School, Kundil Nagar, miscreants snatched her gold chain near Swariya Place No. 18 under Basistha Police Station. Acting swiftly, Basistha Police registered a case (Basistha PS Case No. 136/25) and launched an investigation.

On March 30, 2025, based on specific inputs, police apprehended a veteran snatcher identified as Kishor Medhi alias Sintu (46), a resident of Panjabari under Satgaon PS. The scooty (AS01FN9641) used in the crime, along with the clothes and helmet worn during the act, were recovered and seized.

During interrogation, Medhi confessed to his involvement and provided leads about his accomplice, Amir Ali (37), also a resident of Panjabari. Ali was subsequently arrested, and his clothes and helmet used during the crime were recovered. Both suspects admitted to their involvement in multiple snatching cases across Guwahati and disclosed that the snatched gold chain had been handed over to another individual.

Following their revelations, police identified and arrested the receiver of the stolen gold chain, Dipankar Karmakar alias Babu (42), a resident of Lalganesh, Adagudam, under Dispur PS. Originally hailing from Alipurduar, West Bengal, Karmakar confessed to receiving stolen gold chains from the arrested snatchers.

Police continue further investigations to trace other possible stolen items and accomplices in the snatching network.

