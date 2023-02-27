Guwahati: 80 Soap Cases Containing Heroin Seized
The Guwahati Police seized as many as 80 soap cases containing Heroin in Basistha on Sunday night.
As per information, the police intercepted two vehicles at Nalapara and seized the Heroin weighing 1.056 kg.
The total worth of the seized Heroin is suspected to be Rs. 9 crores.
Meanwhile, three accused were held in connection to seizure. They were identified as Abdul Rashid, Muzamil Haque and Zamal Ali.
The operation was led under DCP Surjeet Panesa.
Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed efforts of the police and wrote, “Last night, @GuwahatiPol intercepted two vehicles at Nalapara, Basistha and seized 88 soap cases containing Heroin weighing 1.056 kg. Also, three accused have been apprehended. Really appreciate the efforts by @assampolice. Keep it up.”
Earlier, Nagaon Police carried out an anti-narcotics operation in Juria during which six people including a woman were apprehended.
As per initial reports, a joint operation was carried out based on specific inputs at a residence at Naga Bandha near Juria.
Officials informed that the residence of Saiful Islam had been raided jointly by a team consisting of both Nagaon Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.
During the joint raid led by CRPF and Nagaon Police, huge quantities of narcotic substances were recovered. According to officials, as many as 15 boxes filled with illicit drugs were seized during the raids.
Meanwhile, six people including a woman were detained by the officials during the operation in Nagaon’s Juria. Those apprehended were identified as Anarul Hussain, Inamul Haque, Sahidul Islam, Saiful Islam, Mainuddin and Johora Khatun.
Moreover, along with the major drug bust in Nagaon, officials also recovered Rs 5 lakhs in cash, three motorcycles and an e-rickshaw.