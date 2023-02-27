Guwahati: 80 Soap Cases Containing Heroin Seized

The Guwahati Police seized as many as 80 soap cases containing Heroin in Basistha on Sunday night.

As per information, the police intercepted two vehicles at Nalapara and seized the Heroin weighing 1.056 kg.

The total worth of the seized Heroin is suspected to be Rs. 9 crores.

Meanwhile, three accused were held in connection to seizure. They were identified as Abdul Rashid, Muzamil Haque and Zamal Ali.

The operation was led under DCP Surjeet Panesa.

Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed efforts of the police and wrote, “Last night, @GuwahatiPol intercepted two vehicles at Nalapara, Basistha and seized 88 soap cases containing Heroin weighing 1.056 kg. Also, three accused have been apprehended. Really appreciate the efforts by @assampolice. Keep it up.”