Nagaon: 15 Boxes Of Drugs Seized, 6 Held In Joint Op

Nagaon Police in Assam carried out an anti-narcotics operation in Juria during which six people including a woman were apprehended, officials informed on Saturday.

As per initial reports, a joint operation was carried out based on specific inputs at a residence at Naga Bandha near Juria in the Nagaon district of Assam.

Officials informed that the residence of Saiful Islam had been raided by raided jointly by a team consisting of both Nagaon Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

During the joint raid led by CRPF and Nagaon Police, huge quantities of narcotic substances were recovered. According to officials, as many as 15 boxes filled with illicit drugs were seized during the raids.

Meanwhile, six people including a woman were detained by the officials during the operation in Nagaon’s Juria. Those apprehended were identified as Anarul Hussain, Inamul Haque, Sahidul Islam, Saiful Islam, Mainuddin and Johora Khatun.

Moreover, along with the major drug bust in Nagaon, officials also recovered Rs 5 lakhs in cash, three motorcycles and an e-rickshaw.