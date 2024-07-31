8,000 Tea Tribe Artists To Perform 'Jhumur' In Guwahati This Year

Having created a Guinness World Record with a Bihu performance of enormous proportions, the Assam government is now aiming for a spectacular 'Jhumur' display to bring the tea tribe community of the state to the limelight. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, however, said that this would not be an immediate attempt at a world record.
While speaking to media persons after the weekly Assam cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Sarma said that the event will be held on November 20 and the matter was extensively discussed with the district commissioners during the recent two-day DC Conference.
He said, "Last year, we created history with the largest Bihu performance with 12,000 artists at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. This year, we are planning to organize a Jhumur dance display at the same stadium with a total of 8,000 performers from 800 tea gardens across districts of the state."
The Assam Chief Minister mentioned that a song for the performance has already been prepared and will be released soon.
"We have already recorded the song and it will be released in a day or two. Regarding the performance, I discussed in detail with the DCs so that the drawbacks of our last attempt are not repeated this time," Sarma said.
He said that the aim is to motivate Jhumur artists and performers and bring the tea tribe community of Assam into the forefront.