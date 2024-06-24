8th Edition of Rongali Festival Showcased Assam's Rich Tribal Heritage

The 8th edition of Assam's largest festival, Rongali, which took place in Guwahati’s Khanapara Ground in Guwahati, highlighted the diverse tribes and communities of Assam and their unique cultures and lifestyles.
Organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, mentioned, " Rongali is being organised from June 21-23. Rongali started in 2015 and has now become one of the biggest organised festivals in Assam. The festival showcases Assam's communities and tribes and is a platform for creativity and entrepreneurship. Rongali has created most of the designers, artists, and young musicians to showcase their talents. The festival helps create a lot of tourism in the state and has gained popularity."
"Rongali is a platform of creativity, a large exhibition of art, North East India's popular musical festival, Rongali Fashion Weekend, and many more," he said.
The festival, according to the organizers, has also become a major attraction for its large exhibition of Assamese products, promoting entrepreneurship in the region. The Rongali Music Awards recognized exceptional musical talents from Assam, while the Rongali Entrepreneurship Award was presented to foster the state's entrepreneurial spirit.
The event featured music shows, dances, and cultural performances from various tribes, along with a diverse array of tribal foods. Rongali aims to position Assam as an ideal destination for investment, tourism, and business while promoting harmony in the state.
The festival brings together the best of Assam in music, dance, fashion, art, craft, colors, and culture on a single platform.
Earlier on Saturday, Pratidin Time Director Smitakshi B Goswami was felicitated by the organizers for her contributions to the field of media as an entrepreneur. She was accorded an award along with a traditional Assamese Gamosa as a mark of respect.
Expressing gratitude to the organizers for the honor bestowed upon her during the ceremony, Goswami said that this celebration of Rongali Bihu goes beyond individual acknowledgments, focusing also on promoting Assamese traditions and cultural heritage.