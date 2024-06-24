8th Edition of Rongali Festival Showcased Assam's Rich Tribal Heritage

Organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, mentioned, " Rongali is being organised from June 21-23. Rongali started in 2015 and has now become one of the biggest organised festivals in Assam. The festival showcases Assam's communities and tribes and is a platform for creativity and entrepreneurship. Rongali has created most of the designers, artists, and young musicians to showcase their talents. The festival helps create a lot of tourism in the state and has gained popularity."