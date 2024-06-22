Pratidin Time Director Smitakshi B Goswami Felicitated At Rongali Festival

On the second day of the ongoing Rongali Festival at Guwahati's Khanapara, the organizers felicitated Pratidin Time Director Smitakshi B Goswami.
Goswami was honoured for her contributions to the field of media as an entrepreneur. She was accorded an award along with a traditional Assamese Gamosa as a mark of respect.
The event, graced by the Chief Secretary of the state, Ravi Kota, has been particularly noted for its special recognition of individuals contributing significantly to cultural enrichment.
Expressing gratitude to the organizers for the honor bestowed upon her during the ceremony, Goswami emphasized that this celebration of Rongali Bihu goes beyond individual acknowledgments, focusing also on promoting Assamese traditions and cultural heritage. The event has resonated deeply with attendees, reflecting the essence of unity and cultural pride among all participants.
Today marks the second day of the ongoing Rongali Festival celebrations in Khanapara, where various activities are showcasing local talents across different fields.