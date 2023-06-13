9 AM Tea Expands with First Flagship Store in Guwahati

In a good news for tea lovers, 9 AM Tea has announced the grand opening of its first franchise flagship tea store ‘T-Amour’ in Guwahati.
The tea store ‘T-Amour’ has been opened at Ambari near AGP Office Complex, GNB Road.
9 Am Tea is a leading tea company known for its premium tea blends and commitment to delivering a delightful tea experience. It provides various kinds of exclusive Tea under one roof.
Renowned Assamese film Actress Zarifa Wahid graced the occasion as the chief guest and inaugurated the new store in presence of Guest of Honor Mr. Priyanuz Dutta, Secretary Guwahati Tea Auction Center.
Several distinguished guests also graced the occasion, making it a memorable event for all tea enthusiasts.
The grand opening ceremony featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a guided tour of the store's elegant interior and a tea tasting session, where guests had the opportunity to sample an array of exquisite teas meticulously curated by the 9 AM team.
From delicate white teas to robust black teas, fragrant green teas to refreshing herbal infusions, 9 AM tea offers a diverse range of flavors to cater to every palate.
As part of our commitment to sustainability, 9 AM Tea ensures that all teas are ethically sourced, supporting local communities and promoting World Famous Assam tea all over. Our teas are grown using sustainable farming methods, ensuring that each cup of tea is a testament to our dedication to quality and environmental responsibility.
"We are thrilled to introduce T-amour as the newest addition to the 9 AM Tea family. Our team is passionate about sharing our love for tea and creating a welcoming space where customers can explore the world of Assam tea and find their perfect blend,” said Rupesh Khakholia, Founder of 9 AM Tea.
“We introduced the gifting pattern of Assam Tea. 9 AM Tea bought Rs 75,000 per kg of rare golden tips teas via GTAC to promote Assam Tea worldwide and the same company has collaborated with Tea board India to promote Single origin Assam Tea in Odisha. Now we are entering into franchise model to cater the taste of Assam Tea worldwide in the form of single origin,” he added.
To celebrate the grand opening, 9 AM Tea Guwahati, franchise will offer special promotions and discounts throughout the opening week. Customers can follow us on social media or visit our website www.9amtea.in for updates on exclusive offers and events.