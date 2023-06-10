Assam Tea Completes 200 Years: Govt Grants Three-Year Agriculture Income Tax Holiday

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that the cabinet approved to issuing of notification under the Assam Agriculture Income Tax Act, 1939 for granting tax exemption on agricultural income for a period of 3 years with effect from April 1 this year and a decision has been taken in celebration of 200 years Assam tea industry.

"Olympic Values Education Programme to be implemented in 250 government and private schools across Guwahati in association with Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust for Rs 6 crore in 2024-27 and in this regard, the state cabinet approved for the signing of MoU with International Olympic Committee and Abhinav Bindra Foundation. The programme will address the challenges of a prevalent sedentary lifestyle, lack of concentration and adolescents dropping out of school," Jayanta Malla Baruah said.