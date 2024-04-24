9 Arrested In Illegal Liquor Raids In Kamrup Metro Before 2nd Phase Polls

Procuring, producing and selling of illegal liquor landed nine people in trouble in Assam's Kamrup metropolitan district on Wednesday, an official statement mentioned.
As part of the crackdown related to Model Code of Conduct violations ahead of the upcoming second phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections, officials of the excise and police departments have strengthened vigil.
During the raids conducted in the past week across several locations in the Kamrup metro district, the officials seized 1,598 litres of Sulai or country liquor, 15, 460 kilograms of fermented wash, and approximately 69 litres of foreign liquor.
In addition, during the raids, officials destroyed 28 types of raw materials used in the making of Sulai locally. Nine people have been arrested so far in this connection.