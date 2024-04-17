Assam's Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Yields Seizures Worth Rs 18.21 Crore

Since the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) enforcement in Assam ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Assam Police and Excise department have seized a staggering 4.19 lakh litres of illegal liquor, valued at approximately Rs 18.21 crore.
This concerted crackdown has also led to the confiscation of 14 vehicles valued at Rs 3.87 crore, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) informed on Tuesday night.
In a bid to fortify their defenses, Assam police has fortified its borders by erecting 26 Naka check gates, strategically positioned at inter-state boundaries to stem the flow of contraband into the state.
Recently, in a major crackdown against drugs, Karimganj police seized a substantial quantity of banned tablets in Sri Krishna Nagar.
A staggering one lakh Yaba tablets were confiscated from a vehicle during the operation, conducted based on a tip-off received by the police.
The vehicle involved in the smuggling operation was identified with the registration number AS 01 FK 2939.
Two individuals suspected to be involved in trafficking, identified as Abdul Hasan and Shaharul Islam, were apprehended by the police in connection with the incident.