AAP Assam Spokesperson Susanta Kumar Nath Detained

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson in Assam, Susanta Kumar Nath was on Tuesday detained by police in Guwahati for his remarks against the state government’s attempt to enter record books with a mega Bihu performance.

According to reports, the AAP spokesperson had posted on social media against the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government, saying that it was doing business in the name of Bihu.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the AAP leader has been taken to Panbazar Police Station following his detention.

Susanta Kumar Nath had claimed on social media that the government was selling tickets for the mega Bihu performance in Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium to be held on April 14.

It may be noted that Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika had earlier mentioned that the authorities would come down strongly on anyone spreading misinformation regarding the matter.

Hazarika had informed that entry to the Sarusajai Stadium for the Bihu event had been made free of cost.

Preparations are in full swing for the Assam government's attempt at creating a world record with a mega Bihu performance.

The state government is eyeing to enter the Guinness Book of World Records for the "largest Bihu performance in a single venue". Ahead of that, practice sessions were underway across the state.

With the all-important day nearing, dancers and drummers selected to be a part of the performance have flocked to capital city Guwahati and took part in practice sessions at the Sarusajai Stadium today.

Dancers and drummers in excess of 11,000 will be taking part in the mega Bihu dance performance on April 14 on the occasion of Assamese New Year.

The event will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive in Guwahati. The PM will also inaugurate several developmental projects worth Rs 8,000 crores on the day, dedicated to the people of Assam, informed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.