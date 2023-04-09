Rs 8,000 Cr Worth Projects To Be Dedicated To Assam: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday informed that developmental projects worth over Rs 8,000 crores will be dedicated to the people of Assam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi flying down to the state on the occasion of Bohag Bihu on April 14.
Ahead of the PM’s arrival, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma today briefed the media about several important issues, among which was the announcement of the projects.
The developmental projects that will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit include:
Inauguration of AIIMS Guwahati at Changsari, built at a cost of Rs 1,123 crores. This state of the art hospital will have 750 beds and 100 MBBS seats.
Dedicate to the nation, new medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crores and having a total of 1,500 beds.
Lay foundation stone for Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute at IIT Guwahati, a joint collaboration between Government of Assam and IIT Guwahati with initial funding of around Rs 600 crores by the Government of Assam.
Ceremonially distribute AB-PMJAY cards to 1.10 crore beneficiaries.
Inaugurate a 500 TPD Methanol plant of Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited at Namrup which is developed jointly by Government of Assam and OIL India Limited at a cost of Rs 1,709 crores.
Launch a Rs 100 crore beautification project for Rang Ghar, one of the most iconic monuments of Assam.
Lay the foundation of bridge over the river Brahmaputra connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi at a cost of Rs 3,197 crores.
Hon'ble PM will grace the Bihu celebration at Sarusajai Stadium with 11,010 drummers and Bihu dancers. He will also attend the closing ceremony of Platinum Jubilee celebration of the Gauhati High Court.