Rs 8,000 Cr Worth Projects To Be Dedicated To Assam: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday informed that developmental projects worth over Rs 8,000 crores will be dedicated to the people of Assam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi flying down to the state on the occasion of Bohag Bihu on April 14.

Ahead of the PM’s arrival, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma today briefed the media about several important issues, among which was the announcement of the projects.

The developmental projects that will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit include: