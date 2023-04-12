AAP Assam Spokesperson Susanta Kumar Nath Granted Bail

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson in Assam, Susanta Kumar Nath was granted bail by the court on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Susanta Kumar Nath was arrested by police in Guwahati for his alleged post on social media against the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government, saying that it was doing business in the name of mega Bihu event in Guwahati.

The remarks made by the AAP leader weren’t taken lightly by the state government, following which he was detained by the crime branch for questioning.

Susanta Kumar Nath in his post had allegedly claimed on social media that the government was selling tickets for the mega Bihu performance in Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium to be held on April 14.

Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika had earlier mentioned that the authorities would come down strongly on anyone spreading misinformation regarding the matter.

Hazarika had informed that entry to the Sarusajai Stadium for the Bihu event had been made free of cost.

Meanwhile, preparations are going on in full swing for the Assam government's attempt at creating a Guinness world record with a mega Bihu performance.

Dancers and drummers in excess of 11,000 will be taking part in the mega Bihu dance performance on April 14 on the occasion of Assamese New Year.

The event will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive in Guwahati.