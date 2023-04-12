Guinness World Record Attempt for 'Largest Bihu Dance' Preponed to April 13

In a major cabinet decision, the Assam government on Wednesday decided to prepone the date of the Guinness World Record attempt for the largest Bihu dance performance in a single frame from April 14 to April 13.

However, the mega bihu event at Sarusajai stadium on April 14 will be held as per the scheduled time.

Addressing the media here in Guwahati, CM Sarma said, “The Guinness World Record attempt on the Bihu dance will be held on April 13 from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm and it will be certified on April 14 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thus, I urge the citizens of the state and Guwahati city to come and witness the mega Bihu dance on Thursday.”

The chief minister also mentioned that the state government has set a target for two world record attempts, one for the largest Bihu dance in a single frame and another will be largest (Dhuliya) Drummer ensemble.

The entry inside the Sarusajai on April 13 will be free, however, entry inside the stadium on April 14 is open to only for the invitees and persons carrying the government issued passes for the grand event, informed CM Sarma.

The chief minister has further informed that state government has decided to provide Rs 25,000 each to all the Bihu dancers and Dhuliyas (Drummers) along with the master trainers who will perform for the mega bihu event for the Guinness World Record.