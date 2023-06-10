AAP Demands Probe Into Construction of Ashok Singhal’s High-Rise Building

The AAP also claimed that on May 7, they had submitted a memorandum to the Assam Governor regarding the illegal construction of Ashok Singhal's building by the Protech Group. According to the AAP, the Governor had assured to hold talks on the matter and take necessary action.

"It's been one month since we submitted the memorandum to the Governor. But till today, we have not received any action from his side. We want to send out strict warnings to the government that if the people of Silsako are evicted, Ashok Singhal's building also has to be demolished."