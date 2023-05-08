AAP Submits MoU To Assam Guv Over Illegal Construction of High Rise In Guwahati

The Assam Unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has submitted a memorandum to the Governor regarding the illegal construction of a high-rise building by Protech Group in Guwahati’s Anil Nagar.
The construction of a 22 storey building was allegedly carried out by the family members of state minister Ashok Singhal in the Anil Nagar area, upon which, the AAP wrote a memorandum to the Governor saying that it is a case of flagrant violation of Rules in the matter of granting permission for construction of high rise building jeopardizing larger public interest in the area.
The memorandum read, “The buildings are said to be more than 16 storied. The rules and Bye-Law’s those are applicable in GMDA/GMC/ASDMA in the matter of granting construction permission in Guwahati is flagrantly violated. The width of the main approach road to the construction site from any angle does not fulfill/permit such high rise buildings in the area. It is a matter of thorough enquiry as to whether manipulative width of the approach road was considered without physical verification.”
It also stated that the area of construction is connected through a narrow steel bridge, which was not in existence earlier. The whole issue of construction of bridge is a matter of thorough inquiry itself in the backdrop of the Assam government’s public notice to demolish a good number of age old bridges and culverts of Guwahati to mitigate artificial flood in the city.
The Anil Nagar area is riddled with artificial flood problem for years and that is why the area of construction is shown as Tarun Nagar to hoodwink the real picture, it further said.
According to the memorandum the said project was earlier started by different builder with limited floors and after the entry of Protech Group many floors have been increased leaving aside the capacity of the foundation, which may cause disaster during an earthquake.
The AAP further alleged that the city is facing a lot of issues due to unauthorized constructions. It is a unique case where the government agencies have either facilitated or kept silence which will cause great inconveniences in the long run, it said.
“I hastened to add that Hon’ble minister Ashok Singhal was earlier Chairman, GMDA and presently Minister, Guwahati Development Department. We, therefore, seek your kind intervention in the matter being the constitutional head of the state as the vested interest is writ large on the face of it and we demand immediate suspension of construction activities and to take actions against the erring officials so that this kind of irregularities do not recur in future,” it further added.