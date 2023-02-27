Guwahati: AAP Protests Against Manish Sisodia’s Arrest

The leaders and workers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged protest in front of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) head office in Guwahati’s Basistha area on Monday over the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in alleged role in the liquor policy scam.
The protestors were heard raising slogans ‘BJP Sarkar Go Back’ and demanded the immediate release of Sisodia.
The police have apprehended the protestors from the protest site.
Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that CBI was forced to arrest to him, "I am told that most CBI officers were against Manish’s arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters."
Notably, Sisodia was arrested after eight-hours of interrogation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged role in the scam on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Manish Sisodia arrived at the CBI office in Delhi's Lodhi Road for questioning. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that Manish Sisodia will fully co-operate with the probe, asserting that it is a "hardcore honest" party.
Before leaving for the CBI office, Manish Sisodia told supporters, “Even if I am in jail for seven to eight months, don't feel sorry for me, be proud. PM Modi is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal, so he wants to frame me in a fake case. You should fight on. My wife, who has stood by me from Day 1, is unwell and alone at home. Take care of her. And I want to tell children of Delhi, study hard and listen to your parents.”
There were heavy security arrangements made outside Manish Sisodia’s residence with the police barricading the way leading to his house.
Moreover, large gatherings were banned outside the CBI headquarters in Delhi with Section 144 imposed with intelligence inputs of possible protests being held.
Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote, “God is with you Manish. The blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with you. When you go to jail for the country and society, then going to jail is not a curse, it is a glory. I pray to God that you return from jail soon. Children, parents and all of us in Delhi will be waiting for you.”
It may be noted that last year, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena had ordered a CBI probe into the matter after the Delhi government had reverted back to the old liquor policy, blaming the Lt Governor for loss of revenue worth crores of rupees.