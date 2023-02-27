Guwahati: AAP Protests Against Manish Sisodia’s Arrest

The leaders and workers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged protest in front of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) head office in Guwahati’s Basistha area on Monday over the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in alleged role in the liquor policy scam.

The protestors were heard raising slogans ‘BJP Sarkar Go Back’ and demanded the immediate release of Sisodia.

The police have apprehended the protestors from the protest site.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that CBI was forced to arrest to him, "I am told that most CBI officers were against Manish’s arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters."