Shubman Gill to Lend Voice for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Cricketer Shubman Gill is all set to woo the audience with his voice as he will be lending his voice to Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar in Hindi and Punjabi versions in the upcoming animated ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’. The cricketer himself revealed on Monday.
Shubman Gill revealed about lending his voice on his Instagram handle with a clip captioning, “Shub-Man is now Spider-Man! Thrilled to give my voice for the Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse. Trailer dropping soon! Get ready for some web-slinging action.”
He said, “I have grown up watching Spider-Man, and he is one of the most relatable superheroes. Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi languages was such a remarkable experience for me. Already, I feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie.”
It may be noted that ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ is the sequel film to 2018’s Oscar-winning ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’. It will be featuring Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy or Spider-Gwen and Shameik Moore as Spider-Man or Miles Morales.
The release date for ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ has been decided to be on June 2 by Sony, at the height of the summer movie season.