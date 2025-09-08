AASU Celebrates Bhupen Hazarika’s Birth Centenary in Guwahati

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Monday organized a vibrant programme in Guwahati to celebrate the birth centenary of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika. The event was held at Dighalipukhuri, in front of the full-body statue of Hazarika, unveiled by the maestro himself during his lifetime.

Mirroring the state government’s celebrations, AASU marked the beginning of the centenary year with a series of programmes dedicated to Hazarika’s life and contributions. Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, Chief Advisor of AASU, lit a ceremonial lamp in front of the statue, while AASU President Utpal Sarma and General Secretary Samiran Phukan were also present.

The programme featured a performance of Hazarika’s timeless anthem “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” by 100 students, with assurances from the AASU leadership that the finest vocalists from every district in Assam will perform in the evening sessions.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Bhattacharya emphasised that AASU has organised similar tribute events in every district across Assam in line with Hazarika’s birth centenary. “Each district gathered 100 participants—youths, men, women, and artists—to sing ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe’ and pay homage to Bhupen Da,” he said.

He added that while the maestro is no longer physically present, his creations and philosophy remain alive in our hearts and continue to guide Assam’s national and cultural life. Dr. Bhattacharya noted that a year-long programme has been prepared, including a commemorative volume featuring writings by 100 individuals who had personal interactions with Hazarika, as well as various events at schools, colleges, and universities. Some programmes will be organized independently by AASU, while others will be conducted in collaboration with the Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust.

AASU President Utpal Sarma highlighted Hazarika’s enduring legacy, saying: “Bhupen Da dedicated his entire life to enriching Assam’s national life. From the very beginning, AASU has celebrated his contributions, and on this centenary, every district has paid tribute under AASU’s initiative.”

Sarma also reflected on the historic background of “Manuhe Manuhor Babe”, noting that Hazarika composed the song in 1960 during tensions between Assamese and Bengali communities, sending a message of humanity and peace. He underscored that Hazarika lived as an Assamese, a proud Indian, and a global citizen, while always keeping Assam close to his heart.

Calling for further ways to honor the maestro, Sarma suggested that Dibrugarh Airport’s renaming in Hazarika’s honor is a step forward, but the nation should see his legacy in all realms—land, water, and air. He proposed the launch of a train in Bhupen Hazarika’s name and renaming the National Waterways-2, from Sadiya to Dhubri, after him.

Sarma also expressed concerns about the current memorial site, now designated as Samannay Tirtha by the government. He urged that the site be developed thoughtfully so that future generations and researchers can fully appreciate Hazarika’s creative universe. Furthermore, he appealed to the state government to make “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” a mandatory morning prayer in educational institutions, emphasizing its message of humanity.