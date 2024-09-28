AASU Holds Key Meeting on Allegations Against Shankar Jyoti Baruah

The investigation committee of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) convened an important meeting on Saturday regarding allegations of harassment against former AASU General Secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah.
The meeting between the 10 members of the committee was held at the Swahid Nyas in Guwahati's Uzan Bazar locality.
This marks the second gathering of the committee members, who are taking all allegations seriously. Information has also been gathered from individuals who raised complaints on social media.
The probe committee is expected to submit its investigation report shortly, sources said.
It may be mentioned that, the District & Sessions Judge Court in Kamrup (M) had denied bail to the former AASU General Secretary. Public prosecutor Makhan Phukan represented the government in court, emphasizing the gravity of the allegations against Shankar Jyoti Baruah. He faces serious charges after a student from the University Law College, Gauhati University, accused him of deceiving her with false promises of marriage, as well as emotional and physical abuse.