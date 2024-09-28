AASU Holds Key Meeting on Allegations Against Shankar Jyoti Baruah

It may be mentioned that, the District & Sessions Judge Court in Kamrup (M) had denied bail to the former AASU General Secretary. Public prosecutor Makhan Phukan represented the government in court, emphasizing the gravity of the allegations against Shankar Jyoti Baruah. He faces serious charges after a student from the University Law College, Gauhati University, accused him of deceiving her with false promises of marriage, as well as emotional and physical abuse.