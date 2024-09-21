Guwahati Court Denies Bail to Shankar Jyoti Baruah Over Abuse Allegations

Public prosecutor Makhan Phukan represented the government in court, emphasizing the gravity of the allegations against Baruah. He faces serious charges after a student from the University Law College, Gauhati University, accused him of deceiving her with false promises of marriage, as well as emotional and physical abuse. Additionally, the allegations include issuing death threats.

Earlier, an FIR was lodged at Bhangagarh police station against Baruah.