Guwahati News

Guwahati Court Denies Bail to Shankar Jyoti Baruah Over Abuse Allegations

Following this decision, Baruah is now at risk of arrest at any moment.
Guwahati Court Denies Bail to Shankar Jyoti Baruah Over Abuse Allegations
Guwahati Court Denies Bail to Shankar Jyoti Baruah Over Abuse AllegationsFile Image
Pratidin Time
Updated on

In a significant legal development, the District & Sessions Judge Court in Kamrup (M), Guwahati, has denied bail to former AASU General Secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah. Following this decision, Baruah is now at risk of arrest at any moment.

Public prosecutor Makhan Phukan represented the government in court, emphasizing the gravity of the allegations against Baruah. He faces serious charges after a student from the University Law College, Gauhati University, accused him of deceiving her with false promises of marriage, as well as emotional and physical abuse. Additionally, the allegations include issuing death threats.

Earlier, an FIR was lodged at Bhangagarh police station against Baruah.

The controversy has ignited widespread discussions, prompting AASU to take a firm stance on the matter while also allowing for Baruah's voluntary actions. The case continues to develop as Baruah navigates these serious accusations.

Guwahati Court Denies Bail to Shankar Jyoti Baruah Over Abuse Allegations
Shankar Jyoti Baruah Steps Down from Primary Membership of AASU
All Assam Students Union (AASU)
Guwahati Court
Shankar Jyoti Baruah

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/guwahati-court-denies-bail-to-shankar-jyoti-baruah-over-abuse-allegations
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com