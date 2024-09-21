Guwahati Court Denies Bail to Shankar Jyoti Baruah Over Abuse Allegations

In a significant legal development, the District & Sessions Judge Court in Kamrup (M), Guwahati, has denied bail to former AASU General Secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah. Following this decision, Baruah is now at risk of arrest at any moment.
Public prosecutor Makhan Phukan represented the government in court, emphasizing the gravity of the allegations against Baruah. He faces serious charges after a student from the University Law College, Gauhati University, accused him of deceiving her with false promises of marriage, as well as emotional and physical abuse. Additionally, the allegations include issuing death threats.
Earlier, an FIR was lodged at Bhangagarh police station against Baruah.
The controversy has ignited widespread discussions, prompting AASU to take a firm stance on the matter while also allowing for Baruah's voluntary actions. The case continues to develop as Baruah navigates these serious accusations.