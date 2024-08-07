AASU Protests Over Artificial Floods in Guwahati, CM Responds

In a significant escalation of the ongoing crisis, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) staged a protest in front of Swahid Niyas on Wednesday, demanding action over the artificial floods plaguing Guwahati. The demonstrators burned the effigy of Assam Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal and called for his resignation. They urged the government to tackle the issue with a scientific approach and cautioned Singhal against downplaying the efforts needed to manage flash floods in Guwahati.
AASU advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya condemned the government’s handling of the situation, emphasizing the need for a scientific approach to flood management. "We will no longer tolerate insults to the people of Guwahati. The government must consult with experts from institutions like IIT Guwahati and Engineering College to devise a permanent solution," Bhattacharya said. He also questioned the allocation and usage of funds for flood control in the state.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing the media, explained that recent severe flooding in Guwahati was caused by an intense rainfall event.
He admitted that the city's drainage system is insufficient to cope with such extreme weather, describing it as a rare event with rainfall reaching up to 25% of the annual average in just one day. Sarma highlighted that the current drainage infrastructure was overwhelmed and emphasized the need for a larger system, which would necessitate significant land acquisition from residents.
The Chief Minister also pointed to activities by the University of Science and Technology (USTM) in Meghalaya as a contributing factor, alleging that land clearance near Khanapara had led to increased runoff. He mentioned plans to address the problem by diverting excess water to nearby water bodies such as Deepor Beel or Silsako Beel, and acknowledged the practical challenges in expanding the drainage system. Despite the traffic congestion from last Monday's flooding, Sarma pointed out that water had receded from 75% of the city within two to three hours. He stressed the need for a balanced and practical approach to flood management, rather than relying on emotional responses.