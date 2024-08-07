AASU Protests Over Artificial Floods in Guwahati, CM Responds

The Chief Minister also pointed to activities by the University of Science and Technology (USTM) in Meghalaya as a contributing factor, alleging that land clearance near Khanapara had led to increased runoff. He mentioned plans to address the problem by diverting excess water to nearby water bodies such as Deepor Beel or Silsako Beel, and acknowledged the practical challenges in expanding the drainage system. Despite the traffic congestion from last Monday's flooding, Sarma pointed out that water had receded from 75% of the city within two to three hours. He stressed the need for a balanced and practical approach to flood management, rather than relying on emotional responses.