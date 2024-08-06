"Not Guwahati's Water", Ashok Singhal's Bizarre Statement on Flash Floods

Assam Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal addressed the issue of severe flooding in Guwahati that occurred on August 5, attributing the water influx primarily to Meghalaya.
The floodwater affecting Guwahati is not from the city itself but from Meghalaya, pointed the Assam Cabinet Minister.
Ashok Singhal said, "This is not Guwahati's water, it is Meghalaya's water. The water from Guwahati is typically black, while the water from Meghalaya has a red hue."
Notably, Guwahati faced significant flooding after the city was lashed with an hour of rainfall on Monday.
Singhal explained that the red color of the floodwater was indicative of its origin, contrasting with the usual black water of Guwahati. The city's drainage system was overwhelmed by an unprecedented 136 mm of rainfall recorded in Chandmari within just an hour and a half, a volume beyond the system’s capacity.
Residents struggled with severe waterlogging, with many unable to reach their homes until late into the night.
"I am deeply saddened by the difficulties people faced, with some not reaching their homes until midnight," Singhal commented.
The impact of the flood was intensified by the water from Meghalaya, which damaged sections of the national highway and flowed onto GS Road. The minister noted that efforts are underway to redirect this water to Silsako and Deepor Beel, with hopes to complete the diversion project soon.
On Monday, the heavy rainfall caused significant disruption across the city, flooding homes, offices, and streets. Commuters found themselves stranded on roads and flyovers, unable to traverse the waterlogged areas. Zoo Road saw an unprecedented situation with vehicles trapped atop the Shraddhanjali Flyover for hours, unable to descend due to the severe flooding below.