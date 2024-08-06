"Not Guwahati's Water", Ashok Singhal's Bizarre Statement on Flash Floods

Notably, Guwahati faced significant flooding after the city was lashed with an hour of rainfall on Monday.

Singhal explained that the red color of the floodwater was indicative of its origin, contrasting with the usual black water of Guwahati. The city's drainage system was overwhelmed by an unprecedented 136 mm of rainfall recorded in Chandmari within just an hour and a half, a volume beyond the system’s capacity.

Residents struggled with severe waterlogging, with many unable to reach their homes until late into the night.

"I am deeply saddened by the difficulties people faced, with some not reaching their homes until midnight," Singhal commented.