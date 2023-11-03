AASU Sweeps GU Law College Elections

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) swept the Gauhati University Law College elections bagging all the positions.
The GU Law College elections to the positions of the student body for 2023 were held where AASU backed candidates won all the posts.
According to reports, the position of President was bagged by Nasibur Rahman, while Vice President post was won by Nitish Borah.
Moreover, Anal Ankur Borah won the post of General Secretary, while Jyotishikha Das bagged the post of Assistant General Secretary.
Sunandini Pandit won the position of Cultural Secretary.