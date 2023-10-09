AASU Sweeps All Major Positions in DU PGSU Elections

All Assam Students' Union (AASU) won a total of 13 out of 18 Post Graduate Students' Union positions including the post of president, vice president and general secretary. AASU-backed candidate Syed Rohit Rahman secured the most votes to emerge as the next president of the PGSU.
The elections results for the DU PGSU were declared today in which the following students secured their positions in the students' union:
President- Syed Rohit Rahman
Vice President- Himasish Kalita
General Secretary- Himangshu Sankar Gogoi
Assistant General Secretary- Ashish Gogoi
Cultural Secretary- Antarip Gogoi
Music Secretary- Aluk Pran Kachari
Fine Arts and Literary Secretary- Priyanka Kalita
Football Secretary- Kaushik Chetry
General Sports Secretary- Paragmoni Saikia
Indoor Games Secretary- Swapnanil Boruah
Social Service Secretary- Biman Sonowal
Gymnasium Secretary- Mridul Machiya Deori
Common Room Secretary (Girls)- Swadhinata Boruah