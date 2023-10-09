Dibrugarh

AASU Sweeps All Major Positions in DU PGSU Elections

Pratidin Bureau

All Assam Students' Union (AASU) won a total of 13 out of 18 Post Graduate Students' Union positions including the post of president, vice president and general secretary. AASU-backed candidate Syed Rohit Rahman secured the most votes to emerge as the next president of the PGSU.

The elections results for the DU PGSU were declared today in which the following students secured their positions in the students' union:

  1. President- Syed Rohit Rahman

  2. Vice President- Himasish Kalita

  3. General Secretary- Himangshu Sankar Gogoi

  4. Assistant General Secretary- Ashish Gogoi

  5. Cultural Secretary- Antarip Gogoi

  6. Music Secretary- Aluk Pran Kachari

  7. Fine Arts and Literary Secretary- Priyanka Kalita

  8. Football Secretary- Kaushik Chetry

  9. General Sports Secretary- Paragmoni Saikia

  10. Indoor Games Secretary- Swapnanil Boruah

  11. Social Service Secretary- Biman Sonowal

  12. Gymnasium Secretary- Mridul Machiya Deori

  13. Common Room Secretary (Girls)- Swadhinata Boruah

