Absconding ACS Officer Accused In APSC Scam Arrested By Police In Guwahati

Fearing that the police will catch up, the accused official hid himself in a deserted house and locked himself from the outside.
An absconding ACS officer, named in the massive APSC scam, was on Wednesday arrested from Guwahati.

According to reports, the accused ACS officer was arrested from a house in Guwahati's Six-Mile area by a special investigation team (SIT) of the police.

The accused ACS official was identified as Rakesh Das, Assistant Employment Officer. He was absconding after a lookout was issued against him.

According to sources, he was taken to Basistha Police Station following his arrest where he is expected to face the police's grilling.

ACS Tridip Rai Summoned by SIT in APSC Cash-For-Job Scam
