Absconding Fraudster Arrested in Guwahati

A fraudster has been arrested in Hatigaon in Assam’s Guwahati on Sunday.

According to reports, the accused was on the run after he had stolen many commodities from a shop where he was being employee. The fraudster had also allegedly taken money from many people without the consent and prior knowledge of the shop owner.

The shop owner and locals had lodged a complaint against the person at the Hataigaon Police Station.

The fraudster has been identified as Ali Aziz. He was an employee of AJP enterprise in Hatigaon.

Locals of the area trapped Ali this morning and handed him over to the city police.

He is currently being interrogated by the police.