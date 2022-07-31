Assam: Woman Electrocuted to Death in Golaghat

In a tragic incident, a woman has been electrocuted to death and her husband sustained major injuries in Golaghat district of Assam.

The deceased has been identified as Simpi Misong, a resident of Bokial.

The woman was electrocuted when she tried to switch on a light of a board. Her husband Debokanta Misong was grievously injured when he tried to save his wife.

Both the persons were brought by the locals to the Golaghat Civil Hospital for treatment. However, the doctors declared Simpi dead at the hospital.

On the other hand, Debokanta is undergoing treatment and doctors have said that his condition is stable now.

The body has been kept at the hospital for the post-mortem report.