Accident Atop Bhangagarh Flyover; Injured Biker Rushed To GMCH

A youth on a motorcycle was hit by a four-wheeler atop the Bhangagarh flyover on Tuesday leaving him seriously injured. The car that caused the accident fled from the scene.
Bhangagarh police has launched a search for the car and its owner after the incident. The injured youth, identified as Montu Bodo, was rushed to Gauhati Medical College where he is in a critical condition.
According to witnesses, the victim was on a Pulsar motorcycle with registration AS 01 DX 5826 when he was hit by a speeding Renault Duster. Following the accident, Bodo was left lying on the road for a while before passersby came to the rescue.
He was immediately rushed to the Emergency ward of GMCH where he is currently fighting for his life. A search for the vehicle that caused the accident and its owners has been initiated.
Notably, GMCH has reported four incidents today since the morning where injured people were rushed to the hospital. The condition is expected to be notified by GMCH authorities in some time.