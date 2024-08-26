Guwahati: Accident At Panikhaiti Leaves 4 Injured

At least four people were wounded in a road accident in Guwahati's Panikhaiti locality following a collision between a pick-up truck and a loaded lorry. The accident reportedly occurred on Monday.
The local police reached the scene of the accident and rescued the injured people. They were rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.
According to onlookers, a Bolero pick-up truck collided with a lorry carrying bricks.
On Saturday, a three-way accident left 10 people seriously injured in Goalpara district's Rangjuli town after an overspeeding bus rammed into a passenger vehicle and a crane.
The inter-district bus plying between Assam's Goalpara and Guwahati was speeding beyond prescribed limits on the National Highway 17 when the driver lost control. The bus hit a Wagon-R car and veered off to hit a roadside crane. While the car was damaged, the bus and the crane ended up on the nearby fields.