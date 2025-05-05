Accident in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh: Dumper Rams into Hoarding Pole, Driver Flees

A major accident occurred in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh area when a dumper truck lost control and rammed into a hoarding pole under the flyover.

The dumper, loaded with stones, was heading from Ganeshguri towards Ulubari when the incident took place.

Bearing registration number AS01JC 7121, the dumper hit the hoarding pole with such force that the structure broke upon impact.

Following the collision, the driver of the dumper fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and efforts are on to trace the absconding driver.

