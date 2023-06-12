Accused Had Illicit Relationship With BJP Leader Jonali Nath: Assam CID

Hours after making the first arrest in BJP leader’s death case, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) Assam on Monday said that the accused, Hasanur Islam, and the victim, Jonali Nath, was in an illicit relationship for the past two years.
Addressing the press conference here in Guwahati, DIG Assam CID Debraj Upadhyaya said, “The accused has confessed that he killed the woman and dumped her body on the National Highway on Sunday night. The victim had an illicit relationship with the accused for the past two years and was supposed to get married to another woman. To discuss on this and their relationship, the victim had expressed her wiliness to meet with him once. Accordingly, he visited her and they met inside a car. There was a heated argument between the two, after which the accused beat her roughly on the neck, then grabbed her with his bare hands and strangled her to death. The same has been confirmed by the forensic doctors.”
After noticing that she was bleeding and fell unconscious, the accused dumped her body nearby a national highway, the CID official informed.
It has come to the fore that before committing the crime, the defendant contacted the officer in charge of the regional police station and informed him that he wanted to stay away from the woman.
Meanwhile, it is learned that only accused Hasanur Islam was involved in the murder case however, the CID is still continuing their investigation.
Earlier today, Hasanur Islam who owns a cloth shop in Matia Bazar area in Goalpara district was arrested in connection with the case.
It may be noted that the body of the BJP leader, identified as Jonali Nath, was recovered from National Highway No 17 near Shalpara, Krishnai.
Sources informed that unidentified miscreants had murdered and discarded her body on the national highway before fleeing the spot. The body was spotted by locals on Sunday night following which they informed authorities.
Several injury marks were found on her body, indicating that she was savagely assaulted before her demise. Reportedly, Nath was last seen on Sunday afternoon by locals at a market.