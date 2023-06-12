Assam: BJP Leader Brutally Murdered In Goalpara; Body Dumped On Road

A BJP leader was found brutally murdered in Assam’s Goalpara district on Sunday night.
The deceased has been identified as Jonali Nath, the BJP's District Secretary for Goalpara. She was a resident of Matia.
The body of the deceased BJP leader was recovered from National Highway No 17 near Shalpara, Krishnai.
Sources informed that unidentified miscreants had murdered her and discarded her body on the national highway before fleeing the spot. The body was spotted by locals on Sunday night following which they informed authorities.
Several injury marks were found on her body, indicating that she was savagely assaulted before her demise. Reportedly, Nath was last seen on Sunday afternoon by locals at a market.
Local police later reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.
An investigation has been initiated into the alleged murder, police said.