Accused in Zubeen Garg’s Death Case Seek Legal Aid After Being Left Unrepresented

In a fresh turn in the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, the families of three accused have approached the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) seeking legal assistance after being allegedly denied representation in court proceedings.

On Wednesday, Anita Deka Mahanta, wife of accused Shyamkanu Mahanta, visited the DLSA office in Guwahati to request legal aid on Wednesday. Alongside her, legal assistance has also been sought for Siddharth Sharma’s girlfriend and Shekhar Jyoti Goswami’s wife, who are also linked to the case.

According to family members, during previous court hearings, no advocate came forward to represent the accused, leaving them without proper legal defence. Despite the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) issuing directives to provide legal aid through the Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC), no lawyer reportedly appeared to take responsibility for the case.

Finding no alternative, the families of the accused have once again turned to the Legal Services Authority, appealing for immediate intervention to ensure their right to a fair trial is upheld.

Meanwhile, the family members have also moved a petition before the CJM court seeking permission to meet the accused — Shyamkanu, Siddharth, and Shekhar — who are currently lodged in jail. They alleged that despite repeated attempts, they have not been allowed jail visitation so far.

The DLSA is yet to issue an official response regarding the appeal, while families continue to demand fair and timely legal support.

