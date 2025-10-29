“We Deserve to Know What Really Happened That Cursed Day”: Garima Garg

Nearly a month after the untimely demise of Assam’s beloved icon Zubeen Garg, his wife Garima Saikia Garg has broken her silence, penning a deeply emotional note on Facebook that has struck a chord across Assam and beyond.

In her heartfelt Assamese post, Garima wrote: “The soil, the sky, the wind — and now even the mighty Brahmaputra — everything in Assam carries only you. O son of God, may your love forever embrace and protect this land of Assam. One day, we will meet again soon… We will talk of rebirths, and write new stories — yours and mine. But now, we must know what really happened to you on that cursed day.”

FB POST

Ending her note with #JusticeForZubeenGarg, Garima’s words echo both her enduring love and her growing anguish over the unanswered questions surrounding Zubeen’s death.

The post — poetic yet piercing — reflects the collective grief and unrest still lingering in the hearts of millions of Zubeen’s fans. As she invokes the elements of Assam — the soil, sky, wind, and the Brahmaputra — Garima captures the magnitude of Zubeen’s presence, one that transcended music and became inseparable from the spirit of the state itself.

Her emotional outpouring comes amid continued public demand for clarity on the circumstances of the singer’s demise. While investigations are ongoing and several individuals have been questioned or arrested, Garima’s words underscore a deep personal and public yearning for truth.

Zubeen Garg, who inspired generations with his voice, poetry, and rebellion, left behind an irreplaceable void in Assam’s cultural landscape. For Garima, and for countless admirers who still light candles and play his songs every evening, the pursuit of justice is now entwined with the pursuit of closure.

Her post — tender yet resolute — serves as both a love letter and a demand for truth, reminding Assam that behind the legend lies a wife’s pain, and behind the music lies a mystery that must be answered.