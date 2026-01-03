Accused Secure Legal Representation as Zubeen Garg Death Case Proceeds

Even as strong reactions continue across Assam and other parts of the country over the mysterious death of popular singer Zubeen Garg, the key accused in the case have secured legal representation and begun preparing their defence as court proceedings move forward.

The principal accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Shekhar, and Siddharth Sharma, have engaged advocates who have already filed applications before the court. Supreme Court advocate Anil Mishra has taken up the legal defence of Siddharth Sharma, who was also Garg’s manager. Kolkata-based advocate Rajdeep Banerjee is representing Shyamkanu Mahanta, while advocate S. Kalita will appear on behalf of Shekhar.

Following the completion of the second hearing on January 3, 2025, the court has scheduled the next hearing for January 17, during which the accused are expected to move bail applications through their respective counsels.

Meanwhile, Shyamkanu Mahanta’s legal team has already begun active proceedings. On January 3, his counsel filed a special application seeking the release of funds from Mahanta’s seized bank account.

On the same day, a bail plea filed on behalf of Amritprabha Mahanta by senior advocate Anan Kumar Bhuyan was rejected by the court. The court also completed the hearing on the framing of charges against Amritprabha Mahanta.

Meanwhile, the two bodyguards of Zubeen Garg- Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya- do not have private legal representation. The District Legal Services Authority has appointed three advocates to represent them.

On the prosecution side, advocate Pradipta Talukdar will assist the government counsel in representing the interests of Zubeen Garg in the case.

