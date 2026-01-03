“Saw No Remorse”: Zubeen Garg’s Wife Demands Strictest Punishment for Accused

Garima Saikia Garg, the wife of Zubeen Garg, on Saturday said she was deeply disturbed by the demeanour of the accused in the ongoing death case, stating that she sensed neither regret nor fear when she saw them in court.

Speaking to the media Garima Garg said the accused appeared “unusually confident” and showed “no sign of guilt” even while facing serious charges. Expressing anguish and anger, she demanded the harshest punishment, describing the accused as “inhuman” and insisting that justice must be uncompromising.

She also appealed to the Assam government to take urgent steps to strengthen the prosecution by setting up a special court exclusively for the case and appointing a team of Special Public Prosecutors. According to her, only a focused and robust legal process can ensure justice in a case of this magnitude.

Garmi Saikia Garg demand found strong support from the Gauhati Lawyers Association, which said it is closely tracking the proceedings. The association echoed the call for a special court and multiple Special Public Prosecutors, citing the extraordinary size and complexity of the case.

Association general secretary Apurba Kumar Sharma said January 3 was scheduled for hearings related to framing of charges. The court took up the charge hearing and also heard a bail plea filed on behalf of accused Amritprabha. The bail application was opposed by the prosecution.

In the case of another accused, Siddharth Sharma, a privately engaged lawyer from Kolkata appeared through video conferencing and sought additional time, arguing that the charge sheet was extremely voluminous. Similarly, counsel for accused Shyamkanu Mahanta, also appearing from Kolkata, requested time after informing the court that certain documents were missing from the digital records supplied to the defence. The court granted time in both instances.

Advocates were also present for other accused persons, including Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Sandeepan Garg, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya. Some of them are being represented by lawyers appointed through the District Legal Services Authority. Bail applications were filed on their behalf, which were strongly opposed by the government advocate and the Public Prosecutor, who sought time to file written objections.

Sharma further said multiple petitions seeking permission for virtual appearances from Kolkata and other procedural reliefs were moved during the hearing, many of which were contested by the prosecution. The court has fixed January 17, 2026, as the next date of hearing, when the accused are expected to appear virtually from their respective correctional facilities.

Pointing to the enormity of the case, Sharma revealed that the charge sheet spans close to 12,000 pages. He criticised the current arrangement where a single Public Prosecutor is handling the case while also appearing before multiple courts.

“It is humanly impossible for one prosecutor to thoroughly examine such a massive charge sheet, argue bail matters and respond to numerous petitions at the same time,” Sharma said.

The Gauhati Lawyers Association has called for the establishment of a dedicated first-class court to conduct daily hearings in the case, along with the appointment of a minimum of ten Special Public Prosecutors. According to Sharma, these measures are crucial to ensure a fair, efficient trial and the proper administration of justice.