Actress Nandini Kashyap Granted Bail in Guwahati Hit-And-Run Case

Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap has reportedly been granted bail by the Court of the Sessions Judge in Kamrup district.

The case pertains to the tragic death of student Samiul Haque, who was killed after being hit by Kashyap’s speeding vehicle on July 25.

As per sources, Advocate Bijon Mahajan appeared on behalf of Nandini and presented arguments before the court.

On August 1, Nandini Kashyap, who was in police custody, was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court. The court remanded her to 14 days of judicial custody.

During the hearing, the court expressed serious dissatisfaction with the role of the police in the ongoing investigation. The Guwahati traffic police, in particular, faced sharp criticism from the bench.

The court questioned the credibility of the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) report submitted by the police, raising concerns over its timing. “How is it possible to prepare an MVI report in just 28 minutes?” the court asked.

The incident had sparked widespread outrage across the state. Samiul was fatally injured after being hit by a speeding vehicle allegedly driven by Kashyap. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after the incident.

