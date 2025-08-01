Nandini Kashyap Sent to Judicial Custody; Court Questions Police Over Hasty MVI Report

Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap, who was in police custody, was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court today. The court has remanded her to 14 days of judicial custody.

During the hearing, the court expressed serious dissatisfaction with the role of the police in the ongoing investigation. The Guwahati traffic police, in particular, faced sharp criticism from the bench.

The court questioned the credibility of the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) report submitted by the police, raising concerns over its timing. “How is it possible to prepare an MVI report in just 28 minutes?” the court asked.

In response to a query from the bench, the police admitted that under normal circumstances, it takes around 3 to 5 days to prepare and submit an MVI report. The court then demanded to know how, in this specific case, the report was filed in less than half an hour.

The case has triggered widespread discussion across the state, with growing public calls for justice for Samiul Haque. The court's strong stance has further intensified scrutiny over alleged procedural lapses in the investigation.

