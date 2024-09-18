Additional Public Prosecutor Bidyut Bikash Gogoi Dismissed Over Laxity

Additional Public Prosecutor Bidyut Bikash Gogoi has been relieved from his position after multicrore scam accused Sumi Borah's sister-in-law Jinki Mili was granted bail.
"The Governor of Assam is pleased to relieve Shri Bidyut Bikash Gogoi from the post of Additional Public Prosecutor Gauhati High Court, Guwahati with immediate effect," an order dated September 18 read.
According to sources, the additional public prosecutor's laxity led to Mili being granted bail. He was arguing on behalf of the state government in the matter.
Apart from Gogoi, the assistant at the office of the public prosecutor was also relieved from duty. Brajen Kumar Das and Arup Kumar Deka have been dismissed in the wake of Mili's bail.
Important documents related to the bail plea were kept away from public prosecutor Makhan Phukan which led to him missing the hearing in which Jinki Mili's bail plea was accepted, sources said.
Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah were remanded to police custody after their arrest in the multicrore scam orchestrated by a 22-year-old Assam youth named Bishal Phukan.
Borah, an actor-influencer, had close ties to Bishal Phukan and is accused of being an accomplice to his illicit schemes. Phukan has been charged with running a Rs 2,200 crore scam by luring people with the promise of fixed returns on stock market investments.