Assam: Infamous Couple Sumi and Tarkik to be Produced in Court as Police Custody Ends

The infamous couple, Sumi Borah and Tarkik Borah, accused of running a stock market trading scam, are set to be produced in court today as their 5-day police custody expires.
The couple was taken into custody by Dibrugarh police for interrogation related to multiple fraud cases concerning online trading.
The marathon interrogation has uncovered several explosive details, with investigators anticipating further revelations. Police are expected to seek an extension of their custody for continued questioning. Alongside the couple, Tarkik's brother, Amlan, will also be presented in court today.
Notably, Sumi and Tarkik Borah were arrested by Assam Police in Dibrugarh on September 12, 2024, after being on the run for 10 days. A day before their arrest, Sumi released a video stating her intention to surrender, refuting the fraud allegations as "baseless and fake" and claiming mental harassment caused by media coverage.
The Dibrugarh police continue to investigate the trio's involvement in the extensive stock market trading scam.