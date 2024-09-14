ADRE 2024: GMC Orders Closing Of All Toll Markets For Exam Tomorrow

In light of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024, which begins from Sunday, all toll markets will remain closed in Guwahati. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation has announced the closure as part of a slew of measures to ease the conduction of the exams which will see over 11 lakh candidates appearing tomorrow.
The GMC, through an order, informed that all lease, weekly and bi-weekly markets under it will remain closed tomorrow. “In view of the upcoming written examination of State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts in Guwahati, all the Toll Markets (lease markets/weekly markets/bi-weekly markets) running under Guwahati Municipal Corporation shall remain closed on 15-09-2024 (Sunday),” the order read.
This comes after it was announced that a temporary suspension of telecom services will be imposed across Assam from 10 am to 1:30 pm in view of the ADRE exams 2024. Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home & Political Department, Ajay Tewari, made this announcement in an order.
The order read, “Whereas, the Government of Assam has carefully examined the matter and have come to a conclusion that in the interest of holding free, fair and transparent public examination, it is prudent and expedient to plug all possible loopholes including by temporary disabling of Mobile Internet/ Mobile data/ Mobile Wi-fi Connectivity during examination hours on the day fixed for holding such written examination.”
“Therefore, in the interest of holding free, fair and transparent public examination and also to prevent arising of any law and order issues having bearing on public safety, I, Shri Ajay Tewari, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home & Political Department, hereby promulgate this Notification under the provision of Section 5 (2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rule, 2017 to prohibit the Mobile Internet/ Mobile Data/ Mobile Wi-fi Service of All Mobile Service Providers in the entire state of Assam”.
Security measures have been heightened with an increase in the number of exam centres due to overwhelming number of candidates appearing this time. As many as 11,23,204 candidates will be sitting for the exams with 2,305 exam centres operational. This is more than double the number of candidates who appeared last time. Special arrangements have also been made to avoid paper leaks and impose a strict vigil to not allow cheating of any form.