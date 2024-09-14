ADRE Exam: Telecom Services To Be Temporarily Suspended Across Assam

A temporary suspension of telecom services will be imposed across Assam from 10 am to 1:30 pm on September 15 (Sunday) in view of the ADRE exams 2024.
Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home & Political Department, Ajay Tewari, made this announcement in an order issued on Saturday. This measure is being implemented in response to concerns about unscrupulous elements exploiting mobile applications that rely on internet and Wi-Fi connectivity to gain unfair advantages.
The order read, “Whereas, the Government of Assam has carefully examined the matter and have come to a conclusion that in the interest of holding free, fair and transparent public examination, it is prudent and expedient to plug all possible loopholes including by temporary disabling of Mobile Internet/ Mobile data/ Mobile Wi-fi Connectivity during examination hours on the day fixed for holding such written examination.”
“Therefore, in the interest of holding free, fair and transparent public examination and also to prevent arising of any law and order issues having bearing on public safety, I, Shri Ajay Tewari, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home & Political Department, hereby promulgate this Notification under the provision of Section 5 (2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rule, 2017 to prohibit the Mobile Internet/ Mobile Data/ Mobile Wi-fi Service of All Mobile Service Providers in the entire state of Assam”.
The order claimed that the voice calls and the broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines may remain functional during the aforesaid period.
Further, the violation of the promulgation will be punishable under Section 223 Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023 and also under the relevant provision of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1985, the order added.