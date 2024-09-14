ADRE Exam: Telecom Services To Be Temporarily Suspended Across Assam

Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home & Political Department, Ajay Tewari, made this announcement in an order issued on Saturday. This measure is being implemented in response to concerns about unscrupulous elements exploiting mobile applications that rely on internet and Wi-Fi connectivity to gain unfair advantages.

The order read, “Whereas, the Government of Assam has carefully examined the matter and have come to a conclusion that in the interest of holding free, fair and transparent public examination, it is prudent and expedient to plug all possible loopholes including by temporary disabling of Mobile Internet/ Mobile data/ Mobile Wi-fi Connectivity during examination hours on the day fixed for holding such written examination.”