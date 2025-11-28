AdtU Kicks Off ECCLESIA 3.0, Showcasing Tech and Creative Talent in NE

Assam down town University (AdtU) on Friday inaugurated ECCLESIA 3.0, its annual Techno-Medico Concurrence, a two-day festival aimed at showcasing the technical, creative, and innovative talents of students from across the region. The event is being held on November 28 and 29 at the university campus.

The festival features a diverse lineup of competitions, including Robotics, Hackathon, UI/UX Design, Debate, Animation, Popsicle Bridge Building, Mobile Gaming, Art, Clay Modelling, Photography, Tech Quiz, and Tech Treasure Hunt. Students of AdtU will also exhibit a range of in-house innovations and prototype products. A total cash prize of ₹3 lakh has been announced for participants.

Day one includes Robotics, Hackathon, Popsicle Bridge Fabrication, Art and Debate contests, Cookathon, Photography, Clay Modelling, and the Tech Treasure Hunt. The second day will host UI/UX events, Animation competitions, Fashion Odessey, Quiz contests, and final rounds of Hackathon and Robotics, followed by a closing ceremony.

The university welcomed two distinguished guests: Shri Subhash Chandra Das, IAS (Retd.), Vice Chancellor of Assam Skill University, as Chief Guest, and Shri Omkarnath Suprabhat Rath, COO of Assam Startup and founding member of MeitY Startup Hub, as Guest of Honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Pulakesh Chetia, Associate Dean (Engineering) and Convener of ECCLESIA 3.0, said the fest is “a celebration of curiosity, innovation, and the passion to create.”

Dr. Manash Jyoti Borah, Dean (Engineering) and Chairperson of the event, said the aim is to “nurture talent, inspire creativity, and build a collaborative environment for students.”

AdtU expressed gratitude to universities, colleges, and institutes across the Northeast for their participation, which the university said enriched the spirit of innovation and collaboration at this year’s festival.

For further information, the university has provided the following contact numbers: +91 9127020406, +91 7636969100.

