AdtU, L&T; EduTech Deepen Ties with Leadership Visit & Student Outreach

Assam down town University (AdtU) and L&T EduTech have taken a decisive step in deepening their strategic partnership, with a high-level delegation from L&T EduTech visiting the university on Thursday. The visit marked a significant push toward industry-integrated education and technological innovation.

The visiting delegation from L&T EduTech comprised Mrs. M.F. Febin, Head – L&T EduTech; Mr. Mayank Ranjan, Head – Integrated Programs; Ms. Apurva Sinha, Manager – L&T EduTech; along with DMN team members Mr. Nitul and Mr. Alakesh Baruah.

AdtU’s leadership, including the Vice Chancellor, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Dean and Additional Dean of Engineering, extended a warm welcome to the L&T EduTech team. Their collective presence highlighted the university’s focus on fostering robust industry-academia collaboration.

The visit began with an interactive session in the university auditorium where Mrs. Febin addressed students and faculty on emerging trends in engineering and technology. During the event, top-performing students were felicitated with certificates of excellence. The delegation also toured classrooms, engaging directly with students and faculty to assess academic experiences and learning outcomes.

Strategic discussions between AdtU and L&T EduTech leadership centred around the introduction of new specialisations in Mechatronics and Semiconductor Technology. The two sides explored expanded avenues for collaborative projects, enhanced industry immersion, and future student visits to L&T’s cutting-edge facilities.

The day-long engagement concluded with closing remarks followed by a networking lunch, reinforcing the shared commitment to nurturing industry-ready graduates and fostering innovation in higher education.

This milestone visit is expected to open new avenues for academic enrichment and strengthen the collaboration between Assam down town University and L&T EduTech.