AdtU, VFS Global Academy Launch Career-Focused Tourism Programmes

Assam down town University (AdtU) has taken a major stride towards global academic collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with VFS Global Academy, the training arm of the world’s leading outsourcing and technology service provider for diplomatic missions and governments.

Advertisment

As part of this partnership, AdtU has launched two specialised programmes in Travel and Tourism Management: a 3-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and a 2-year Master’s degree. Both programmes include a unique structure, on-campus learning followed by a year-long paid internship with global travel and hospitality companies.

VFS Global, which operates in 153 countries through 3,378 application centres and is backed by global investment giant BlackRock, offers students access to a vast industry network and international best practices.

The programmes promise several advantages, including paid hands-on training with reputed brands, 100% placement support, global exposure through expert-led sessions, and live industry projects. Students will also receive globally recognised certifications, enhancing their career prospects in a travel and tourism industry currently valued at ₹33.8 trillion.

University officials noted that graduates would have the opportunity to explore job placements with VFS Global and its global partners, making these programmes ideal for students aspiring to build international careers in tourism, aviation, event management, and hospitality.

Admissions for both programmes are now open.

Also Read:AdtU, L&T EduTech Deepen Ties with Leadership Visit & Student Outreach