AdtU to Host International Conference on Global Health & Sustainability in October

Assam down town University (AdtU) has announced that it will host the International Conference on Science, Technology, Innovation and Policy for Global Health and Sustainability (ICSTIP 2025) from October 27 to 29, 2025, at its Panikhaiti campus in Guwahati.

The three-day event, organized by the university’s Faculty of Science, aims to address pressing global challenges in health and sustainability. It will feature keynote lectures, invited talks, oral and poster presentations, as well as an Industry-Academia Meet, bringing together scholars, scientists, policymakers, and industry leaders from around the world.

The conference will focus on a wide spectrum of thematic areas, including agri-biotechnology, functional foods, artificial intelligence in biological sciences, microbiome research, indigenous knowledge systems, smart health technologies, and sustainable public health solutions. According to organizers, ICSTIP 2025 is designed as a dynamic platform for interdisciplinary dialogue and collaborative innovation.

Important deadlines announced for participants include:

Abstract submission: September 20, 2025

Notification of acceptance: September 27, 2025

Conference registration closes: October 10, 2025

Full paper submission deadline: November 15, 2025

