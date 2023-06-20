Advisory Issued in Connection With Ambubachi Mela- Here’s All You Need to Know

As the much-anticipated Ambubachi Mela approaches, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) has released important guidelines and information for devotees participating in the sacred occasion.
The Prabritti, marking the beginning of the Ambubachi Mahayog, will take place at 02:30:42 am on the midnight of June 22, 2023 (corresponding to June 23 as per the English calendar). During the observance, the doors of Maa Kamakhya Devalaya will remain closed for devotees on June 23, 24, and 25. On June 26, the doors will open at 6 am after the Snan (holy bath) and Nitya Puja (daily worship), adhering to traditional rituals.
The city police have announced that no special tickets will be issued on June 26 and 27, 2023. Additionally, VIP/VVIP passes will not be issued on June 26, 2023.
To ensure a smooth and organized experience for devotees, the Guwahati police have outlined several guidelines:
a) Free lodging camps and food distribution facilities will not be available in and around Nilachal Hill.
b) Drinking water facilities, resting shades, a medical camp, and a shoe counter will be set up at various points along the motorable road.
c) Devotees entering the Devalaya Campus will exit through the East and West gates after completing the Parikrama (circumambulation).
d) Due to traffic congestion and other challenges, devotees will be allowed to enter Nilachal Hill until 9 PM only. The entry from all the entrances will be restricted from 9 pm to 5 am every day. The city police urges the general public to cooperate in this regard.
e) It is advised to remove footwear before entering Nilachal Hill itself, as there are no shoe storage facilities by the district administration along the main route.
f) Considering the anticipated rush, it is recommended that individuals refrain from bringing infants, elderly persons, and those who are physically weak.
g) The entire Nilachal Hill has been declared a no-smoking zone. Individuals under the influence of alcohol or drugs will not be permitted to enter the Devalaya Complex. The police emphasize the need for strict action against any unruly behaviour and sought support from the administration in this regard.
h) The committee has deployed 800 volunteers from scouts/guides, civil defence and private security personnel. To enhance security measures, adequate numbers of CCTV cameras have been installed across the Devalaya premises.
i) There would be eight police assistance booths enroute to the hill top for providing police assistance.
j) The police have also issued three helpline numbers 6026900614/6026900615/6026900613/112/100.
k) Around 100 temporary cleaners, along with 200 regular ones, have been engaged to maintain cleanliness in and around the Devalaya.
l) Temporary sheds, medical facilities, and drinking water provisions will be available at the Bongshibagan area to accommodate devotees queuing up for darshan (sacred viewing) on June 26.
m) There will be no transportation facilities from foothills to the hill top for devotees. Devotees are required to go on foot from the foothills to the temple premises.
n) There will be limited ferry car facilities only for aged persons and physically challenged persons.
o) Those hosting devotees in and around the Kamakhya Temple including the hotels, lodges and private residences are instructed to keep a detailed record of all the temporary residents so that the details are available to the police for any subsequent enquiry.