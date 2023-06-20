Guwahati Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Ambubachi Mela 2023, Deets Inside

An official notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Guwahati reads, “To ensure safety of public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students. women, senior citizens and differently abled persons on the road and to give tire passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire Tenders etc., the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed during the period of Ambubachi Mela, 2023 to be held from 22 June to 26 June, 2023.”