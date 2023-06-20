Guwahati Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Ambubachi Mela 2023, Deets Inside

The Guwahati Traffic Police on Tuesday issued regulations to be followed during Ambubachi from June 22 to June 26, 2023.
An official notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Guwahati reads, “To ensure safety of public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students. women, senior citizens and differently abled persons on the road and to give tire passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire Tenders etc., the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed during the period of Ambubachi Mela, 2023 to be held from 22 June to 26 June, 2023.”
The official stated that from June 22 to 26, no vehicles shall be allowed to enter from the Kamakhya foothill towards Kamakhya Temple except the ferry car, vehicles associated with essential services and a few vehicles of Kamakhya Temple and local residents authorised by the District Administration.
“No goods carrying heavy, medium and small commercial vehicles shall be allowed to ply on DG Road and MG Road from June 22 to June 26. However the three wheelers commercial goods carrying vehicles shall be allowed to ply from 12 midnight to 6 AM only”, official said.
“No inter-district and long distance buses (including the buses operating under ASTC) shall be allowed to ply on DG Road, MG Road and A.T Road from June 22 to June 26”, official added.
The vehicles coming from Maligaon side towards Kamakhya gate will drop the devotees near Kamakhya gate and will move towards Bharalumukh and the vehicles will park at Sonaram Field.
Meanwhile, the vehicles coming from Bharalumukh side towards Kamakhya gate will drop the devotees near Kamakhya gate and move towards Adabari and will park at Boripara Field or Adabari Bus Stand, official said.
No vehicles shall be allowed to ply on newly constructed road from Pandu Temple Ghat to Kamakhya Trinath Temple.